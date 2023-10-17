The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Stenographer Main recruitment exam 2023 today, October 17. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till November 6, 2023.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 277 Stenographer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Qualifications: Candidates who have appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 and have been issued a scorecard can apply for the Stenographer Main examination.

Here’s the official UPSSSC Stenographer notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application. The examination fee is to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Stenographer Mains

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link under Advt No 09-Exam/2023 Login using your registration details Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.