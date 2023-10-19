The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has activated the link to raise objections against the recently released preliminary answer key for the Junior Lecturer exam 2023 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education today, October 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now raise objections (if any) at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam was from September 12 to 22 in a computer-based recruitment test mode. A total of 124462 candidates registered for the exam out of which 73342 candidates appeared for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects. The preliminary answer key was released on September 26.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided on the TSPSC website from 19/10/2023 to 21/10/2023, up to 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5:00 PM of 21/10/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only with the English Language,” reads the answer key notification.

Here’s the answer key notification by TSPSC.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Raise objections’ link for TSPSC Jr Lecturer exam Key in your credentials and login Raise your objection, mark the question, provide documentary proof and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

