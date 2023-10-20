The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the revised admit card release date for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

As per the notification, the admit card will be released on November 7 (5.00 PM) onwards.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 25 (5.00 PM) onwards.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIM CAT 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.