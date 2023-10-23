The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance test for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA Ph.D entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 26 to 31 at various exam centres in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on PhD entrance exam 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PhD entrance exam 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.