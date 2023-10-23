The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key and candidate response sheets for the Drug Inspector exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their final answer key and calculate their results on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Drug Inspector exam was conducted on May 19, 2023. The Response sheets marked with preliminary Keys were hosted on the Commission’s Website on May 27 and the objections were received from June 1 to 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

“The objections were verified by the Experts Committees and the Final Keys of this exam are prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts Committee and after approval of the Commission. No further objections will be entertained on the Final Key. For further details please visit https://www.tspsc.gov.in,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC response sheets

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Drug Inspector response sheets Key in your credentials and login TSPSC Drug Inspector answer key and response sheets will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

