Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on October 1, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from August 20 which was deferred due to widespread damage to the roads caused by unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather conditions. The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam was conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

“On the basis of the performance in Preliminary Examination conducted on 01/10/2023, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the HPAS (Main) Examination, 2023. The candidature of these candidates is provisional,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download HPPSC HPAS results

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘RESULT OF HPAS COMPETITIVE (PREL.) EXAMINATION, 2023’ HPAS Prelims result will appear on screen Check the document for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPPSC HPAS result 2023.

Selection Process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

