The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has commenced online registrations for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (Main) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till November 14, 2023.

“In this regard it is for the information of all concerned that the link to apply for the HPAS (Main) Examination has been activated. The candidates are advice to go through the INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES AS TO HOW TO APPLY FOR THE H.P.A.S. (MAIN) EXAMINATION2023 before submitting the Online Recruitment Application,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam was conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Steps to apply for HPAS Mains 2023

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the Apply Online—One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.