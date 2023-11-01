The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserved list for the Civil Services exam 2022 today, November 1. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Main personality test was conducted between January and May this year. The final result for UPSC CSE Mains 2022 was released on May 23, 2023. A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Today, the reserved list of 89 candidates has been announced to fill the remaining vacancies. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1022.

“As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DOP&T,” reads the official document.

Steps to check UPSC CSE result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘Whats New’ and click on “Reserve List: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”

The UPSC CSE result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching name/ roll number.

Direct link to UPSC CSE result 2022.