The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (Main) Exam 2023. According to the notification, the HPPSC HPAS Main exam is scheduled to commence on December 13 from 9.00 AM onwards.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in before the exam. The HPPSC HPAS Mains will be conducted from December 13 to 19. The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam was conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Date Sheet for HP Administrative Services Main exam 2023

Date Subject Time December 13, 2023 English

Hindi 9.00 AM to 12 Noon

2.00 PM to 5.00 PM December 14, 2023 Essay 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM December 15, 2023 General Studies - I 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM December 16, 2023

General Studies - II

10.00 AM to 1.00 PM December 17, 2023 General Studies - III 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM December 18, 2023 Optional-I 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM December 19, 2023 Optional-II 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

“In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No. 0177-2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by HPPSC.

Selection Process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

