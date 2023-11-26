Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the State Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The SSE 2021 Main examinations were conducted from July 17 to 22 at various examination centres including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Barwani. A total of 794 candidates have qualified the Main exam to the interview stage.

Here’s the result notification by MPPSC.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

The Preliminary exam was held on June 19, 2022, and the results were announced on October 20, 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE Main results

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click on the notification for ‘MPPSC State Services Main exam 2021 Written exam result’ The MPPSC SSE Main 2021 result will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPPSC SSE Mains result.

