The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the results for the Preliminary recruitment exam for the post of Lady Constables West Bengal Police - 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score cards on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Preliminary written test was conducted on September 10, 2023. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

“The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from 18.12.2023. The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded through link ( wbprb.applythrunet.co.in ) provided in the websites from 11.12.2023,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official WB Police result notification.

Steps to download WB Police results 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click on ‘Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023’ Click on the link to download Lady Constable Preliminary exam result Key in your credentials and submit WB Police Lady Constable Preliminary exam 2023 results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lady Constable results 2023.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.