The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Amin Main Written exam 2022 (under H&UD Department) today, December 7. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Amin - 2022 Main exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. The Preliminary exam was held on August 20, 2023. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts. A total of 626 candidates had been declared qualified for the Main written examination and computer skill test. The OSSC Amin Skill Test 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

“Candidates concerned may go through the tentative answer keys using the website ossc.gov.in by clicking on the web link provided in their respective candidates’ login and raise their objections (if any) by 10.12.2023,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download OSSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to raise objections against ‘Provisional Model Answer Keys of the Main Written Examination (CBRE) for recruitment to the post of Amin-2022’ Login using your registration details Click on the link to View/Download answer key Check and download the Amin Main exam answer key Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download OSSC Amin answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

