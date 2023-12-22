The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 28, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2023, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 admit card

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

