The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC TRE 2 exam was conducted on December 9, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 10 and objections were invited till December 13.

Objections are invited against the released answer key till December 13. Candidates will be able to raise objections by logging in to their BPSC accounts and using the link to raise objections. No objections will be entertained after December 13.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase. Candidates can download the final answer keys on the Commission’s website. The results have been prepared based on the final answer keys.

Steps to download BPSC TRE 2 results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result links for ‘School Teacher Competitive Examination’ Select the Subject that you have attempted The results for the selected subject will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future results

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results English.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Urdu.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Science.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Bangla.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Dance.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Physical Education.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Persian.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2 results Maithili.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.