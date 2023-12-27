The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant under Advt. No. SR / 01 / 2023 today, December 27. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.aai.aero till January 26, 2024 (upto 11.55 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 vacancies, of which 73 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4, 2 for Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4, 25 for Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-6), and 19 for Senior Assistant (Accounts) (NE-6).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on December 20, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire Or 12th Pass (Regular Study).

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: Graduate.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-6): Diploma in Electronics /Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant (Accounts) (NE-6): Graduates preferably B.Com.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen candidates/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for AAI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on the ‘Registration Link’ adjacent to ‘Advt. No.SR/01/2023’ On the candidate portal, register yourself and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for AAI vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.