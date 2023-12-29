Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Librarian, Physical Training Instructor (PTI), and AP (Home Science). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 3 days before the examination from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 533 vacancies, of which 247 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, 247 for PTI posts, and 39 for AP (Home Science) posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.