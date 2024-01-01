MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card released; here’s direct link
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The exam is now scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 13, 2024. A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies.
MPPSC SSE Main exam schedule
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|January 8, 2024
|General Studies - I
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 9, 2024
|General Studies - II
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 10, 2024
|General Studies - III
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 11, 2024
|General Studies - IV
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 12, 2024
|General Hindi and Grammar
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 13, 2024
|Hindi Essay and Draft Writing
|10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
Here’s the MPPSC exam schedule.
Steps to download SSE Mains 2022 admit card
- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2022 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
Selection Process
The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.