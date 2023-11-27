The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SES exam was conducted on October 8 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 is being conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical). The MPPSC SES exam provisional answer key was released on October 12 and objections were invited till October 19. Any objections raised have been considered in the preparation of the final answer key. The final answer key was released early this month and was used for the calculation of the final result of the State Engineering Services exam 2022.

Here’s the result notification by MPPSC.

Steps to download MPPSC SES 2022 result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result notification for State Engineering Services exam 2022 The results for the MPPSC SES exam 2022 will appear on screen Check your results and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

