The Central Bank of India (CBI) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Safai Karmachari cum Sub-staff and/Or Sub-Staff 2024-25 today, January 9. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from Jan/Feb 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 484 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 26 years as on March 31, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The minimum educational qualification shall be 10th standard pass /SSC pass or its equivalent examination pass.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM category will have to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for CBI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage go to Career with Us > Current Vacancies Click on the notification for the recruitment of Safai Karmachari On the advertisement, click on the provided IBPS link Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Safai Karmachari posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.