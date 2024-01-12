Allahabad High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service - 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in from January 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 29, 2024.

The Preliminary exam schedule will be released in due course of time. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 35 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Practice: An advocate candidate must be a person not already in the service of the Union or of State and has been for not less than seven years an advocate having continuous practice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/ OBC/ EWS category and applicants from other states will have to pay a fee of Rs 1400, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates belonging to the State of UP. The fee of Rs 750 is for PWD category candidates of the General/ OBC/ EWS category belonging to the State of UP only and Rs 500 is for PWD category candidates of SC/ ST category belonging to the State of UP only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.