The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January exam 2024 today, January 19. Candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 6 and 8, 2024.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CSEET January 2024 result

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET Jan 2024 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.