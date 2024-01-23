The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for filling up of regular and backlog Constable vacancies through the Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination-2023 (JCCE-2023). Eligible candidates can now apply to the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till February 21, 2024. The last date to pay the fees is February 23 (upto midnight).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4929 Constable vacancies in various departments of the State.

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, physical requirements, exam pattern and syllabus, reservations/relaxations, pay scale and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the JSSC JCCE 2023 notice.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to register for JSSC JCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Once live, click on the application link for JCCE 2023 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JSSC JCCE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.