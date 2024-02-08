The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has declared the results for the Group 1 (sub-group 1 ) and Group 2 (sub-group 1), exam 2023 today, February 8. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB Group 1 and Group 2 exam was conducted on July 21 and 22, 2023. The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1946 Group 2 (sub-group 1) vacancies and 32 Group 1 (sub-group 1) vacancies. A total of 1852 posts of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari are on offer.

Steps to download MPESB results 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Group 1, Group 2 exams Key in your registration details and login The MPESB Group 1, Group 2 results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group 1, Group 2 results 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.