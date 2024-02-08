The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) today, February 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till March 8.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 567 Multi Tasking Staff in various departments through a combined recruitment examination. The date of the examination along with the scheme and syllabus will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due time.

Here’s the vacancy notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 27 years as on closing date of the application. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates per state government laws.

Educational qualification: Matriculation or equivalent pass from Recognised Board/Institute. More details in the detailed advertisement (Advt No 03/2024).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100 at the time of application. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.

Steps to apply for DSSSB MTS recruitment

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Now click on LINK TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS CURRENTLY ADVERTISED BY DSSSB Register and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DSSSB MTS posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.