UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic exam 2024 application begins at upsssc.gov.in; 1002 posts on offer
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 3, 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 3, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is March 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1002 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.
Steps to apply for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’
Click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
