The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 202 Supervisor (Women Empowerment) posts in the Board.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduate of a University established by law in India with 10 years experience as Anganwadi worker in ICDS. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Supervisor vacancies 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Supervisor (Women Empowerment) Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout