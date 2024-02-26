The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 1, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies for the post of Stenographer (Group C).

Steps to download EPFO Steno final answer key 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the EPFO Steno final answer key 2023 link The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the EPFO Steno final answer key 2023.