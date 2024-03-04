AP SSC 2024: Class 10 exam hall tickets released at bse.ap.gov.in
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2024 today, March 4. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC exams is scheduled to be conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.
Steps to download AP SSC hall ticket 2024
Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
On the homepage, click on link for Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination
Select district, school, name and date of birth to download
The AP 10th hall ticket will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Here’s direct link to download AP SSC hall ticket 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.