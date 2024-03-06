BPSC answer key 2024 released for Agriculture Dept; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer key, question paper from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has release the provisional answer key of the recruitment for the various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the answer key
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts under Agriculture Department
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Agriculture Engineering – I answer key
Agriculture Engineering – II answer key
Plant Protection – I answer key
Plant Protection – II answer key
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.