The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has deferred the online application deadline for the Common Entrance Test for Lateral Entry In Bachelor’s Degree Courses in Engineering/ Tech./ Pharmacy ( JELET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till March 18, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on June 29 (11.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and the admit card will be made available to download on June 21, 2024.

The exam will be conducted for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for JELET-2024 is Rs 500 for General Male candidates, Rs 400 for General Female candidates, Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Male candidates, Rs 300 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Female candidates and Rs 300 for Third Gender candidates.

Steps to apply for WB JELET 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE JELET 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for WB JELET 2024.