NEET MDS admit card 2024 releasing today; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the NEET MDS 2024 today, March 15. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2024. The result is likely to be announced on April 18, 2024. NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948.
Here’s the official notification.
The registrations were concluded on March 11, 2024
Steps to download NEET MDS 2024 admit card
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
Click on the NEET MDS 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.