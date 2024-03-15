The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) will release the admit card for the NEET MDS 2024 today, March 15. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 2024. The result is likely to be announced on April 18, 2024. NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948.

Here’s the official notification.

The registrations were concluded on March 11, 2024

Steps to download NEET MDS 2024 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET MDS 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference