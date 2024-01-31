The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registrations for the NEET MDS 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in till February 19, 2024. The edit window will open from February 22 to 25, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18. The admit card will be made available to download from March 13. The result is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2024.

NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the Master in Dental Surgery course, must possess a recognised degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration and has undergone compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college. More details in the information bulletin below:

Direct link to the information bulletin.

Examination Fee Category of Candidate Fee General, OBC and EWS Rs 3500 SC, ST, PWD Rs 2500

Steps to register for NEET MDS 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Go to Examinations—NEET-MDS Click on the registration link and complete the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.