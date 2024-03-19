The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) for the post of Vital Statistics Assistant-2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by March 21, 2024. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

Steps to download VSA 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to VSA 2023 objection link.