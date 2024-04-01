Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Interview/ PT schedule for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare. As per the notification, the interview will commence on April 29 and conclude on May 16 at TPSC Office, Akhaura Road, Agartala. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

A total of 200 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Interview/ PT round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023).

Steps to download Agri Officer 2023 interview schedule

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Officer 2023 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO 2023 interview schedule.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.