UKPSC Upper PCS registration deadline soon for 189 posts; apply now at psc.uk.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till April 3, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will soon close the online registration window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till April 3, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The application correction/edit window will be open from April 9 to 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.
Vacancy Details
Deputy Collector: 9 posts
Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts
District Commandant: 5 posts
Assistant Divisional Transport Officer: 1 post
District Panchayat Raj Officer: 1 post
Executive Officer, District Panchayat: 1 post
District Village Industries Officer: 6 posts
Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer: 58 posts
Probation Officer: 1 post
Finance Officer/Treasury Officer: 14 posts
Assistant Commissioner, State Tax: 16 posts
State Tax Officer: 53 posts
Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer: 7 posts
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, exam schedule, scheme and programme of exam, exam syllabus, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification linked below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for UKPSC PCS 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’
Click on the link to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2024
Now click on the application link and register yourself to proceed
Login, fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit
Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form
Direct link to register for UKPSC Upper PCS 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.