The Delhi High Court has released the admit cards for the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination 2023. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam can download their Admit cards from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in .

The Delhi Judicial Services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 13 and 14, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for March 30 and 31.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The results were declared in March and a total of 554 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Steps to download Delhi HC admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Recruitment Results Click on ‘Download Admit Card For Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written) - 2023’ Now click the download link in the PDF Key in your registration details and login Download a copy and take a printout of the admit card

Direct link to download Delhi Judicial Services Mains admit card.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.