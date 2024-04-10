The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will today, April 10, close the online registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website exams.nta.ac.in before 10.50 PM. Earlier , the registration deadline was March 9, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The test will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



“Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online Application Form accordingly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The result is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/NRI category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1700. The fee for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates is Rs 1600 and Rs 1000, respectively.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, exam syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2024

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “NEET(UG) 2024 Registration” link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET UG 2024.