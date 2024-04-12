The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer today, April 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer or APO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and a good understanding of Rajasthani language and culture. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for APO posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference