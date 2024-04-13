The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 (Paper 1: B.E/B.Tech) or JEE Main 2024 Session 2 (Paper 1: B.E/B.Tech). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in . The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 14. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion if applicable.

The results are expected to be released on April 25, 2024.

“The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 answer key Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 answer key.

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.