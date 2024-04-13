JEE Main 2024 Session 2 answer keys released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 Session 2 (Paper 1: B.E/B.Tech) or JEE Main 2024 Session 2 (Paper 1: B.E/B.Tech). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by April 14. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion if applicable.
The results are expected to be released on April 25, 2024.
“The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged,” reads the notification.
Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 answer key
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 answer key
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 answer key.
The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registrations were concluded on March 4, 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.