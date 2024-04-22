The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the Stage 1 results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-6) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in .

The Stage-I Preliminary exam was conducted on April 14. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam will be appearing for Stage-II Main exam scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024. The Stage II Main exam admit card will be released on May 2.

“All candidates provisionally qualified for Stage-II are mandatory required to make city choice in the portal through MyPage from 19.04.2024 to 22.04.2024 upto 5.00 PM. AIIMS reserve the right to allocate any examination centre irrespective of choice of city made. All candidates shall remain prepared accordingly,” reads the result document.

Steps to download NORCET 6 Stage I results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download Stage I results The result document will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Stage I results.