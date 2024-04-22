AP SSC results 2024 announced at bse.ap.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP SSC Public examination 2024, today, April 22. Candidates can download their result scorecards from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC exams were conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.
Steps to download AP 10th result 2024
Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
Go to ‘SSC Public Examinations 2024 - Student Wise results’
Enter Roll Number and submit
The AP 10th result will appear on screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
