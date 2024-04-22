Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP SSC Public examination 2024 , today, April 22. Candidates can download their result scorecards from the official website bse.ap.gov.in .

The AP SSC exams were conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

Steps to download AP 10th result 2024

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in Go to ‘SSC Public Examinations 2024 - Student Wise results’ Enter Roll Number and submit The AP 10th result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download BSE AP SSC result 2024.