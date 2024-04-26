CMAT 2024 form correction window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024 today, April 26. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for May 15. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.
“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT , in prior to 10 days of Exam. Candidates are advised to visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for the latest updates,” reads the notification.
The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
Steps to make changes to CMAT 2024 form
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
