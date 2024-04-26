National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will close the online application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024 today, April 26. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for May 15. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT , in prior to 10 days of Exam. Candidates are advised to visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for the latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Steps to make changes to CMAT 2024 form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMAT 2024 form correction.