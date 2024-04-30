TS SSC results 2024 out now at results.bsetelangana.org; direct link to download here
Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website results.bsetelangana.org.
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the admit card for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2024 today, April 30. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org.
The TS SSC exam 2024 was conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2024. “A total of 494207 regular students appeared for the Telangana board Class 10 exam, of whom 451272 have passed. The pass percentage is 91.31 per cent,” reports Hindustan Times.
Steps to check Telangana 10th result 2024
Visit official website results.bsetelangana.org
Enter roll number and submit
The TS SSC result marksheet will appear on screen
Check and download a copy of your result
Take a printout for future reference