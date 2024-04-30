The Directorate of Government Examinations , Telangana has released the admit card for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2024 today, April 30. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org.

The TS SSC exam 2024 was conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2024. “A total of 494207 regular students appeared for the Telangana board Class 10 exam, of whom 451272 have passed. The pass percentage is 91.31 per cent,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to check Telangana 10th result 2024

Visit official website results.bsetelangana.org Enter roll number and submit The TS SSC result marksheet will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your result Take a printout for future reference