The Kakatiya University, Warangal has postponed the online application deadline of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in till May 7 without late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is May 17 and May 27, respectively.

“The Last date for registration and submission of online application forms of TSICET – 2024 is extended up to 7th May, 2024 (Tuesday) without Late Fee,” reads the notification. The correction window will open from May 17 to 20, 2024.

The exam is being conducted for admissions to MBA and MCA programmes in Telangana State. The TS ICET 2024 will be conducted on June 5 and 6. The admit card will be released on May 28, 2024. The Preliminary answer key will be released on June 15, 2024. The results are likely to be announced on June 28, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST and differently able candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all the other candidates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s TS ICET 2024 notification.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference