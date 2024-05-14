The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has released the provisional answer key for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) today, May 14. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website www.comedk.org .

The exam was conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 is being conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

“Provisional Answer Keys and Objection Form - May 14, 11.00 AM to May 16, 4.00 PM. Publishing Final Answer keys -12 NOON, May 21. Rank/ Score Cards - May 24, 2.00 PM,” reads the notification.

Candidates can raise objections by logging into their COMEDK accounts and filling out the form with valid objections and evidence to support their claim. The valid objections will be taken into consideration to prepare the final answer key. This final answer key will be used as the base for the calculation of the results.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.comedk.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details, captcha and submit Click on the link to View/Download answer key Check, download a copy and take a printout of the answer key Raise objections (if any)

