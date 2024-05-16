JPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 registration deadline today; apply now at jpsc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can register for the exam at jpsc.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024 today, May 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 registration link
Login and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.