The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 under Advt.No .01/2024 today, May 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The Main exam will be conducted from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Services Mains 2024.