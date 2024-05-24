The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has released the provisional answer key for the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 or AP EAPCET-2024 for the Engineering course today, May 24. Eligible candidates can download their answer key and raise objections on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET .

The AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam was conducted from May 18 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download AP EAPCET (Engineering) answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 tab Click on the AP EAPCET Preliminary answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the response sheet.

Direct link to submit objections.

Direct link to the master question paper with preliminary key.

AP EAPCET-2024 is being conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.