The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Deputy Educational Officer in A.P Educational Services- Notification No.14/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 31, 2024. The screening test was conducted May 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P Forest Service.

“The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 29/05/2024 to 31/05/2024 for three days through online only. Objections would not be accepted through Post/WhatsApp /SMS/ Phone/Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download DEO answer key 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the DEO answer key 2024 link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to DEO screening test answer key 2024.